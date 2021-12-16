Romantic photo of Sister Derby and her new bae trends online; fans happy for her

Sister Derby and her lover have been spotted in a new photo spending time together

The duo whose love chemistry appears to have peaked were seen hugging in a garden

The Ghanaian songstress announced her relationship with her new man some weeks ago

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her handsome boyfriend, David.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker and her man were seen spending quality time together.

A close look at the photo showed the duo standing inside what looked like a beautiful garden as they hugged each other.

The photo had a tag which read: "We are together forever and a day" and it is believed it was posted by David.

Earlier, an excerpt from a video showing the couple beaming with smiles as they sat in a car en route to a baecation popped up.

Sister Derby appeared the bubblier of the two as she beamed with smiles and got the young man to goof around.

The Kanzo hitmaker was seen dressed her best as usual as she went on what looked like a Safari ride with the love of her life.

Sister Derby's bae, David Aboamah, is reported to hail from the Northern region but lives in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on their recent trip to Zanzibar.

