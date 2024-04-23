DWP Academy co-founder Quables has shed light on the group's absence from Afronita's recent launch

Afronita, a former member of DWP Academy, launched a dance school for kids named Afrostar Kids Academy without the support of her former crew

However, according to Quables, DWP members did not attend the event because they were not invited

Quables, a.k.a. Ernest Kwablah, the co-founder of the renowned DWP Academy, has shed light on the controversies surrounding the group's absence from Afronita's recent launch of her Afrostar Kids Academy.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Quables revealed that neither he nor any member of the DWP Academy received a formal invitation from Afronita for the highly anticipated event held on Sunday, April 14.

Afronita launched her dance academy with no DWP member present.

Source: Instagram

The talent manager expressed disappointment over the lack of invitation, particularly given Afronita's long-standing association with the DWP Academy before her departure.

According to Quables, Afronita contacted a DWP member named Aba a day before the event, seeking to invite the group. However, Aba advised her to follow the proper channels by directly contacting Quables or her former colleagues. Despite this exchange, no formal invitation was extended to the DWP Academy members.

"If you tell your former colleagues, then you have invited them. They could go as individuals or as DWP. She never invited her former colleagues. I asked them, but none got any text or anything," Quables revealed.

Expressing his dismay, Quables questioned Afronita's lack of regard for her long-time dance group members, stating:

"These people have been there for you for five to six years. You don't think that they deserve that level of respect? In the same way you invited other people, don't you think that you could have just sent your colleagues a message? Are you bigger than them?"

Quables further mentioned that Afronita had previously celebrated her birthday with her TikTok followers rather than inviting her former DWP colleagues, highlighting a pattern of disconnect.

Despite the snub, Quables declared that he harbours no resentment towards Afronita and is pleased with her development following her departure from DWP Academy.

Watch the video below:

Quables sheds light on Afronita's exit from DWP

Earlier, Quables shed light on the issues during Afronita's time at DWP Academy.

According to him, the young dancer's mother played a large role in her exit from the group.

Quables cited several issues during the build-up to the dancer's exit from the group, which her mother instigated.

