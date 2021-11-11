Actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal, have added a new home to their list of assets.

The star couple recently took possession of the new plush mansion and have reportedly moved in as their main house now.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the house to be a two-storey building, mainly painted in white colour.

The video which was first shared on Fella Makafui's Instagram stories shows the house has a swimming pool.

The pool has been customised with the name of the couple's daughter, Island Frimpong, who celebrated her first birthday in August.

In an inscription on one of Fella's videos, she indicated the house was virtually built for Island and was thankful that Project Island had been completed.

