Ghanaian socialite and actress Shugatiti has lost her birth father

She announced her dad's unexpected demise in an Instagram post

Scores of Ghanaians, including famous personalities, have shared their condolences

Ghanaian socialite and actress Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, is mourning the abrupt demise of her father.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, December 18, she announced that her father had passed, saying: ''Oh daddy, why so soon.''

Tears as Ghanaian Socialite Shugatiti Loses Dad; Drops Rare Photo of Him Photo credit: Shugatiti

Source: Instagram

Shugatiti did not disclose the cause of his death when she subsequently uploaded a rare photo of her late father with the caption:

''My favourite person is gone.''

YEN.com.gh gathered that her late father, known as Erico, lived his life in Ghana and Europe.

Meanwhile, Shugatiti had in the past disclosed on several platforms that she is not on good terms with her mother. She explained that her birth mother would have aborted her if not for her grandmother.

Several Ghanaians, including famous personalities, have shared their condolences to mourn with her.

Reactions:

Actress Tracey Boakye said:

''Sorry for your loss hun.''

Gambo_ii commented:

''My deepest condolences b.''

Mastergarzy said:

''Condolences Titi. May he Rest In Peace.''

Victorsegunolomola

''So sorry dear, take heart. May his soul rest in pea.''

Source: Yen