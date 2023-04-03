Singer Efya said she was beaten in Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School in Kumasi after her mates discovered who her mother was

She said that being the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, her colleagues who were ahead of her in school were much interested in bullying her

She added that the bullying stopped when she began winning athletic competitions for the school

Ghanaian award-winning singer Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor who is also known as Efya in showbiz said she was beaten by her seniors in school because of who her mother was.

Nana Adwoa Awindor became a household name a few years ago when she hosted the first international link TV show "Greetings From Abroad".

Photos of singer Efya and her mother Nana Adwoa Awindor Photo source: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

In an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on the Doreen Avio show, the singer said that there were times her colleagues would watch her mother's show in their homes and when they returned to school, they would ask, "You think your mother is Nana Adwoa Awindor and so what?".

She said this question would always be accompanied by a smack from her seniors. In spite of all that, those were fun times she enjoyed in school.

She added that she used to edit some of her mother's videos and was involved in most of the things she did.

Efya added that she became more respected after she joined her school's athletic competitions. At that point, the bullying stopped, especially when she began winning athletic competitions.

Watch Efya's interview with Doreen Avio below:

