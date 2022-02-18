Actress Benedicta Gafah quotes bible as she flaunts beauty bin video

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her latest video

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful red dress as she cat-walked to the camera

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online by posting a new video of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a red dress as she dazzled while facing the camera.

The pretty actress was seen in her home as she flaunted her plush interior made up of photos hanging on the wall and expensive-looking floor tiles.

Benedicta Gafah complimented her looks with her usual makeover and a pair of black heels to bring out the beauty of the dress she was wearing.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it with one of the most popular chapters in the Bible:

"Psalm 23"

Fans react to the new video

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video and also showered some words on her.

adwoa_okoma came in with the comment:

"I just love u ma’am"

sister_abenah also wrote:

"I love you auntie"

maameabenaanyarko commented:

"Being classy is by calling ampa"

lovefrombelzy was in love with the actress' outfit:

"The dress"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying as usual.

