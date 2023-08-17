Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official is in a celebratory mood after finishing her studies at the University of Ghana

An excited Erkuah shared photos and a video of herself on campus as she announced her completion of school

The post by Erkuah Official got many of her admirers to share their thoughts about her completion

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

TikToker Erkuah Official, known in private life as Janet Awuku Offei, has completed her studies at the University of Ghana.

Erkuah Official who studied Political Science announced the completion of her studies on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The TikTok star, who has over 5.6 million followers on the video-sharing app, shared photos on her Instagram stories.

Erkuah Official has completed the University of Ghana Photo source: @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

The photos had Erkuah Offical posing in the University of Ghana campus with smiles while another had her standing behind a car with a young man.

Erkuah, one of the discoveries of 2022, also shared a video in which she laid on a bed in a room while somebody poured powder on her.

See below for the photos and video as reposted by blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa.

Ghanaians react to Erkuah Official's completion of University Of Ghana

The announcement from Erkuah Official who once revealed the whopping amount she was making as a TikTok influencer sparked various reactions from social media users.

Snr Vice said:

Not about completing oo but she go pass am just asking o

Bismark Slinky said:

Na exams u write finish, result no come yet, Doc Akasriku fi give u E

Kwame Tuapany said:

Those of you who sit on facebook and look down on higher education, take a cue.

Joshua Jene said:

After that she shld come continue with her ticktork coz no job for the citizen

Kilimanjaro Benotti Akiti said:

New set of unemployed graduates in

Erkuah Official's mother features in an adorable video

Meanwhile, Erkuah Official and her mother recently created a sweet and funny video for her fans as the mother celebrated her birthday.

The TikTok star appreciated her mother's unwavering support, sacrifices, and unconditional love through the video.

The duo made a compelling pair in a unique and touching way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh