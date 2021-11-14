Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame broke down in tears during the pre-burial church service of his late mother in Ghana

The UK-based Ghanaian musician could not hold his tears during a performance by gospel singer, Jemima Annor-Yeboah

Reggie Zippy's mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson, passed on Friday, August 27

Reggie Zippy of the famous music group, Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, broke down in tears during the pre-interment church service of his late mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson, in Ghana.

The late Cecilia Arko Koomson, who passed on Friday, August 27, at 55, was laid in a casket during the pre-burial service held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish at Dansoman in Accra.

The moment Reggie Zippy broke down in tears during a performance by gospel singer, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, was captured on camera.

Video of Reggie Zippy Shedding Tears at Pre-Burial Church Service of Late Mom Pops Up Photo credit: Sammykay Media

Source: Instagram

Reggie Zippy was overcome with emotions as he constantly wiped his tears. The Bad Man hitmaker held the final funeral rites for his late mother on Saturday, November 13, before her internment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrities such as music duo Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche Global, and highlife singer Lucky Mensah, were among other personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry who were at the funeral on Saturday to mourn with the family.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen