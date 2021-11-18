Comic actor and TV presenter Akrobeto has turned 59 years old today, November 18, 2021

Photos of the actor have popped up in celebration of his birthday

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media wished Akrobeto well

Veteran comic actor and television personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, is celebrating his birthday.

Born on November 18, 1962, the UTV Real News presenter has attained the ripe age of 59 years old.

In celebration of his birthday, photos of Akrobeto have flooded social media even though he is not very active online.

The photos have been shared by UTV's Instagram page with the caption:

"We wish an amazing Happy Birthday to our beloved Akrobeto, Mr. ‘Who nose tomorrow’. Continue to laugh your way to good health and a longer life. #HappyBirthday "

Massive cheers for Akrobeto

UTV's birthday wish for Akrobeto got many Ghanaians joining in to cheer on the veteran actor.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the birthday messages from Akrobeto's lovers below:

Source: Yen.com.gh