Quables, the co-founder and manager of the DWP Dance Academy, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the departure of young dancer Afronita in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on his Convos With The Head segment on YouTube. According to Quables, Afronita’s mother played a significant role in her exit from the group.

DWP dancer Afronita and mother Photo Source: afronitaa, endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Quables cited several issues that arose during Afronita’s tenure, all instigated by her mother.

Issues with dancer Endurance Grand

One of the key points of contention was the allocation of gigs. Quables stated that there was a period when Afronita’s mother expressed dissatisfaction over gigs given to fellow dancer Endurance Grand, which she believed should have been awarded to Afronita.

Refusal to sign contract

Another major issue was the refusal to sign a contract. Despite Afronita’s six-year stint with the group, she never signed a contract with them, according to Quables. Quables revealed that efforts to get her to sign were futile, with her mother being a major obstacle.

Issues with management

Furthermore, Afronita’s mother had issues with Quables’ management style. According to Quables, she claimed that it was his responsibility to provide clothing for her daughter, leading to petty disagreements. This, coupled with the other issues, contributed to an increasingly tense environment.

Afronita left DWP months ago, brewing speculation surrounding her departure from the group. Quables granted the interview to set the records straight.

Afronita dances with kids

In another story, Afronita, in a video, taught little girls from her Afrostar Kids Academy how to dance and bond with the kids.

In the video, the former DWP dancer smiled as she hung out with the kids from her newly formed academy.

Since her break-off from DWP, Afronita formed her very own kids' academy to help kids who were interested in dancing.

Source: YEN.com.gh