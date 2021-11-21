Nigerian singer Davido has clocked a new age and the father of three looked excited as he celebrated

The singer's friends and some of his staff members gathered around to make the day a memorable one for him

The birthday boy looked handsome in a white and black outfit as he cut his small cake behind a cute balloon decoration

Although a small ceremony, Davido's friends and some of his crew members turned up for him.

The singer shared photos and videos from his birthday party which happened in Dubai on his Instagram page.

Davido was formally dressed in a lovely outfit as he and his friends shut down a restaurant for his celebration. There is no doubt that the father of three was happy as he was just beaming with smiles.

In the video he shared, Davido sat at the head of a long table as a white chef cut a small piece of meat into his mouth amidst cheers from his crew.

In another video, he stood in front of a balloon decoration to cut a small but delicious cake while a birthday song rent the air.

Friends of the singer showered prayers on him as they wined and dined in celebration.

Fans celebrate Davido

teeto__olayeni:

"Happy birthday Davido,God bless you now and always."

uniqueplies_studdard:

"More life OBO."

prince_gandi7:

"Many happier returns brother @davido."

mirahreina:

"Happy birthday Davido."

iambhookola

"Happy birthday Davido."

17_morals:

"Happy birthday king."

chris.jo.1069:

"Happy birthday."

i.am.differenttt:

"Go David, it's ur bydayyyyyy."

jennylouiz:

"Happy Birthday O.B.O the baddest."

etinosa_obaseki:

"Happy joyful birthday king Davido."

Davido to give out N251m to orphanages across Nigeria

Davido said he would be giving out the N201m he received from his friends, fans, and business associates to orphanages across Nigeria. The father of three stated that he would add a whopping sum of N50m to the money he got.

Stating that giving out the money does not mean he does not need it, the Assurance crooner noted that there are people who need it more than he does.

The musician has listed the names of his five-members committee who will ensure that the money is distributed to all the orphanages in Nigeria.

