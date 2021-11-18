Friends and colleagues of singer Davido have taken up his challenge to send a minimum of GHC15k to his bank account

The music star flooded his Instastory channel with screenshots showing several bank transactions confirming the money paid into his account

Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, BBNaija’s Nengi were among some of the celebrities who listened to the 30 BG crooner

Nigerian singer Davido is currently enjoying an outpour of love from his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Recall YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the singer took to his Instagram page calling out his friends and charging them to send him money.

Davido makes over N33m in minutes. Photo: @davido

Davido had explained that he has spent a lot of his life extending a helping hand to those around him and it is now time for him to enjoy the same act of generosity.

Well, shortly after his call, the singer’s friends have listened and many are already digging deep into their bank accounts for the singer.

The singer initially lashed out at an individual who sent him GHC150 before he started a roll call of his colleagues that have sent N1 million to him.

Davido mentioned Zlatan, Mr Eazi, Adekunle Gold, Chike, among others who sent him the sum he requested for.

Check out screenshots below:

Social media users react

Some social media users had different things to say with some noting that the singer deserves the kindness he is receiving.

Read comments sighted below:

sneakers_wholesale_store said:

"Even the giver deserves to be given ."

funke_billions said:

"If davido fit beg money who i be??"

janegoretti said:

"This is just the best thing."

queen_adunniii_home_properties said:

"I just dey house dey happy seing this."

tayo_lee said:

"Wen ur good to people, u will receive rewards surely."

rashidatuumoru said:

"23 million so far. I will keep y’all updated."

Over GC2 million gotten from friends

Taking to his social media page with an update, the singer pointed out how everyone showing him love has made him emotional.

"I'm actually crying. Just be good to people man!! God! I really love you guys man!" he wrote.

Sophia Momodu talks about song that got her pregnant

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sophia Momodu made a huge revelation about the song that put her in the mood before getting pregnant for Davido.

Sophia was having the fun of her life when a song came up and she shouted her admiration for the song.

The mother of one noted that the song is what probably made her get pregnant and Nigerians reacted to her fun video.

