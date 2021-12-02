Actor Prince David has shared a photo of her two lovely daughters

The girls were in the company of their mother who held on to one of them

This is a new photo of the girls since the actor rarely share photos of his family

The background also shows that the girls and their mother do not live in Ghana

Fans have reacted massively to the photo in full admiration of the girls and the family as a whole

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has stunned fans with a beautiful photo of his two adorable daughters.

The actor shared the photo of the girls with their mother as she is seen holding one of them.

His caption indicates how proud he is to have the girls as daughters and the three as a family.

A collage of Prince David Osei and one of his daughters. Photo credit: @princedavidosei/Instagram

Many people have admired the children and heaped praises on the actor.

Reaction

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

leggosman1: “David is always simple and caring.”

princessnikel4real: “Beautiful.”

anitagyeman: “Beautifullllll.”

nahbaffdotcomm: “Family .”

stacy_kitoko: “LOVE.”

nahbaffdotcomm: “Family.”

chukwuebuka740: “Great seeds.”

__magdee: “Woooo adorable.”

jalalliz: “Beautiful.”

saudahk_ug: “Glory be to God.”

elmoneyagingvybz: “family.”

andrews.aboni.75: “Beautiful.”

priscilla.quaye.77985: “Beautiful.”

Prince David Osei flaunts wife and kid

Earlier, Prince David Osei surprised some of his fans with the release of the throwback photo of himself, his wife, and his child.

The actor shared the photo on his Instagram and revealed that he got married at a young age when he did not even have beards.

In the caption, Osei indicated that it is a good thing to get married at a young age, adding that when you marry at a young age, life becomes fun.

Source: Yen.com.gh