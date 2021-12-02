Prince David Osei: Photo of Actor’s 2 Daughters Surfaces on the Internet; Fans Praise him
- Actor Prince David has shared a photo of her two lovely daughters
- The girls were in the company of their mother who held on to one of them
- This is a new photo of the girls since the actor rarely share photos of his family
- The background also shows that the girls and their mother do not live in Ghana
- Fans have reacted massively to the photo in full admiration of the girls and the family as a whole
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has stunned fans with a beautiful photo of his two adorable daughters.
The actor shared the photo of the girls with their mother as she is seen holding one of them.
His caption indicates how proud he is to have the girls as daughters and the three as a family.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Many people have admired the children and heaped praises on the actor.
Reaction
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
leggosman1: “David is always simple and caring.”
princessnikel4real: “Beautiful.”
anitagyeman: “Beautifullllll.”
nahbaffdotcomm: “Family .”
stacy_kitoko: “LOVE.”
nahbaffdotcomm: “Family.”
chukwuebuka740: “Great seeds.”
__magdee: “Woooo adorable.”
jalalliz: “Beautiful.”
saudahk_ug: “Glory be to God.”
elmoneyagingvybz: “family.”
andrews.aboni.75: “Beautiful.”
priscilla.quaye.77985: “Beautiful.”
Prince David Osei flaunts wife and kid
Earlier, Prince David Osei surprised some of his fans with the release of the throwback photo of himself, his wife, and his child.
The actor shared the photo on his Instagram and revealed that he got married at a young age when he did not even have beards.
Elikem's cute son and baby mama joins 'washawasay' challenge in adorable video; fan's can't keep calm
In the caption, Osei indicated that it is a good thing to get married at a young age, adding that when you marry at a young age, life becomes fun.
Wives of 10 popular male celebrities
In a related development, YEN.com.gh has published beautiful photos of wives of some top male celebrities.
The celebs include Frank Artus, Adjetey Anang, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Prince David Osei. Also, Stonebwoy, Samini, Giovani Caleb, and Kennedy Osei Despite.
One common thing about these women is that they keep a low profile on social media and fully support their husbands from behind the scenes.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh