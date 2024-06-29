Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene featured the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole, in an upcoming skit

In the skit, Ras Nene flaunted his new love affair in front of Vanessa and advised her to find a man who would love and take good care of her

The video sparked massive debate, while others laughed at the behind-the-scenes footage

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, was featured in one of YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene's upcoming skits.

She took to her official TikTok account to share a behind-the-scenes video of one of the scenes being filmed.

Ras Nene and Vanessa Nicole in photos. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene and @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole featured in a new skit with Ras Nene

In the video snippet on Vanesa Nicole's TikTok page, she wanted to join Ras Nene and his newly found lover as they enjoyed a large bowl of fufu and soup filled with lots of meat.

The moment she tried to dip her hand into the bowl, Ras Nene slapped the back of her hand, preventing her from enjoying the delicious meal.

He told her that he wanted to enjoy the fruit of his hard work with his newly found lover. He also told her to find a lover who would take good care of her as he did with his new lover.

The mother of three, with a disappointed look, could not believe what came out of the famous YouTuber's mouth and went back to her seat and watched them display their romantic gestures.

Ras Nene's girlfriend, unperturbed about what was happening, looked on as he embarrassed her in front of everyone. Ras Nene's filming crew laughed hard in the background.

Below is a video of a behind the scenes of an upcoming skit featuring Vanessa Nicole and Ras Nene.

Reactions to the video snippet from the skit

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, as many people lashed out at Ras Nene, aka Dr. Likee, for treating Vanessa Nicole very poorly in the scene.

As a result of Dr Likee telling Vanessa to look for a man that who would cater to her, people made reference to her issues with Funny Face, regarding co-parenting their three children and her welfare.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

Christov84 said:

Vanessah why

Mensah Nkum said:

You are really beautiful

Mensah Nkum said:

Which side are you pls

bridgetserwaa793 said:

Awww Dr likeee see hw you treating your sis because of fufuo Vanessa pls meet me at 3fie fufuo wai

user71616235861795 said:

Vanessa call Funny Face

Source: YEN.com.gh