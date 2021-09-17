Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has surprised some of his fans with the release of the throwback photo of himself, his wife, and his child.

The actor shared the photo on his Instagram and revealed that he got married at a young age when he did not even have beards.

In the caption, Osei indicated that it is a good thing to get married at a young age, adding that when you marry at a young age, life becomes fun.

Prince David Osei. Photo credit: @princedavidosei/Instagram

Source: Instagram

You can’t feature in a future, you can’t picture.. We marry for where we going not where we are!!, he stressed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post has excited many people with some expressing surprise that they did not know he was married.

Others also admired the family and pronounced blessings upon them.

See some of the sampled comments by YEN.com.gh:

iamaaronadatsi: “Wise one, Eternal blessings.”

official_dacoster: “Nobi today oo.”

tuateba: “I tap into your blessings Brother. God bless your family.”

iam_christine7: “Wow Didn’t even know he was married.”

_msemmy_: “Wow...nice one.”

akua_cocobrown: “Awww Louisa miss her soo much.”

michaelanaman97: “Very nice ....still fresh.”

bossladybona: “Beautiful.”

nanc_funmi: “Growing up..u were my fav Ghanaian actor..really miss ur movies.”

eyes4u271329: “Eternal blessings to you and your family.”

Source: Yen.com.gh