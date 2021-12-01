Some of Ghana’s male celebrities have been blessed with beautiful and classy wives.

One common thing about the women is that they keep a low profile on social media and fully support their husbands from behind the scenes.

These male celebrities are themselves popular on social media but not all of their wives are; in fact, some of them are not known at all.

A collage of Frank Artus, Counselor Lutterdot, Adjetey Anang, and Giovani Caleb.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you beautiful photos of the wives of actors Frank Artus, Adjetey Anang, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Prince David Osei. Also, Stonebwoy, Samini, Giovani Caleb, and Kennedy Osei Despite.

1. Adjetey Anang: The actor's wife is called Elorm Anang. They have been married for 13 years and have a son together:

2. Van Vicker: The actor has flaunted his wife, Adwoa Vicker, given any opportunity:

3. Counselor Lutterodt: The controversial counselor is reported to be currently married to his second wife:

4. John Dumelo: The actor and politician has a lovely wife, Gifty Dumelo, and they have a son together:

5. Giovani Caleb: The hilarious TV presenter is married to Belinda Boadu and they have two children together:

6. Stonebwoy: The musician's wife is very popular on social media. Dr Louisa Satekla is said to be Stonebwoy's manager current. They have two kids together:

7. Samini: The Dancehall act is known as one with many women. With his first wife, they have four children together:

8. Prince David Osei: The Kumawood actor's wife is one of those who have kept a completely low profile on social media:

9. Kennedy Despite: Despite's son has a cute wife. The young couple has twin girls together:

10. Frank Artus:

Source: Yen