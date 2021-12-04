Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah as spoken on Akuapem Poloo's jail term

He described it as an unfortunate development that would have bad consequences

Ameyaw touched on some of the consequences in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

Ghana’s most popular blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the 90-day jail term of actress Rosemond Brown, also called Akuapem Poloo.

The actress has been directed by the court to go and continue her 90-day jail term after it rubbished the appeal by her lawyers.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah has described the development as an unfortunate one.

He wondered why the actress was bailed in the first place and had to come home for over five months only to be ordered to go back to court at a time she may have thought it was all over for her.

Ameyaw also called the situation a sad one, explaining that it is heart-wrenching that Akuapem Poloo is leaving her son behind to go to prison, adding that no one can better take care of a kid than his or her own mother.

He noted that this is sure going to affect both mother and child psychologically.

