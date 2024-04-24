Former world champion Azumah Nelson is coming back to the ring for a boxing bout

Azumah will face off with EU Ambassador Irchad Razaaly at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, May 4, 2024

The bout, dubbed Diplo Rumble, forms part of activities to celebrate Europe month in Ghana

Three-time world boxing champion Azumah Nelson is returning to the ring after retiring from the sport many years ago.

The 65-year-old formerWBC Super Feather champion's unanticipated return is for a special purpose.

In an unprecedented display of sports diplomacy, boxing legend Azumah Nelson will face the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, in an exhibition match.

Azumah Nelson will be fighting a boxing bout in May Photo source: @ameyawdebrah, @azumahnelsonbp

Source: Instagram

The bout scheduled for May 4 at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena, "Diplo Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," will highlight the EU Month celebrations in May.

According to the organizers, the exhibition match forms part of efforts to showcase the boxing talent of young boxers from the famed Bukom neighborhood and underscore the role of sports in empowering the youth.

"The European Union Delegation to Ghana is proud to announce a series of events highlighting the importance of youth and skills development in the European Union-Ghana partnership," Ambassador Razaaly told GNA.

Other activities for the EU month

Apart from the boxing spectacle, the month-long celebrations will feature various activities to foster dialogue and collaboration between the EU and Ghana.

Notably, an annual partnership dialogue scheduled for May 6 will bring together key stakeholders from both sides, including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ambassadors of EU member states, and representatives from various government institutions such as the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Regional Integration.

Mr. Razaaly added that the dialogue would help address crucial topics such as trade, security, and sustainable development, aiming to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and the EU.

This would be followed by the annual Europe Day Reception, an event touted as one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Accra, scheduled for May 9 at the EU Ambassador's Residence.

Already fliers of the Diplo Rumbe are circulating on social media with details of the bout. Media personality Ameyaw Debrah shared the flier on his Instagram page.

Ghanaians react to Azumah Nelson's bout with EU Ambassador

The flier sparked mixed reactions on social media.

nanakofiwiafe said:

He will beat the man by round 3

daddybosco said:

Oh my gee this must be fun. Can't wait to enjoy this. Your Excellency, you are one of the coolest brothers

ayikuuuuu said:

The Ambassador looks like a wicked man, make he no kpai our legend for us oo

Azumah Nelson reveals secret to his boxing success

Meanwhile, Azumah Nelson recently shared the secret to his impeccable boxing achievements and successful career.

The boxing legend, who stopped his son from following in his footsteps, sat for an interview on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, where he credited his remarkable milestones to his unwavering faith in God.

Source: YEN.com.gh