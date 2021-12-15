A Court of Appeal has reversed actress Akuapem Poloo's 90-day jail term

In place of serving the full term, the mother of one would be made to pay a fine of GHC12k

Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to a 90-day jail term after she posted obscene photos of herself with her son

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo has received some good news days after she was sent to jail.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously granted the prayer of Rosemond Alade Brown.

Reports have it that her jail term has been changed from imprisonment to a fine after her case was appealed.

The actress is now expected to pay GHC12,000 after her lawyer Andrew Kojo Vortia moved his application and prayed the court to impose a non-custodial sentence rather than a custodial sentence.

