Lil Win has revealed that his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, will be his most expensive movie yet

The actor is set to collaborate with Ramsey Nouah and other Nigerian actors on the mega project, heightening anticipation for the film

Lil Win stated that a lot of funds go into his movies as he has to pay a premium for quality props, location and cast

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has revealed that his upcoming movie project titled A Country Called Ghana will be his most expensive movie yet.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win with Ramsey Nouah. Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

The movie, which is set to feature some prominent Nigerian actors, such as Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu, is expected to be a blockbuster that will showcase the rich culture and patriotism of Ghana.

Lil Win said that he is investing a lot of money into the movie, as he wants to deliver a high-quality production that will appeal to both local and international audiences. He said that he has to pay a premium for quality props, location and cast.

The movie, which is being produced by Weezy Empire, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start shooting soon. Lil Win is yet to announce the release date and other details of the movie. He urged his fans and movie lovers to anticipate and support the project.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lifetime said:

Then the money should translate into a high quality production movie for people to watch

Odo_Lizzy reacted:

not how much you spent on your movie but the quality content,good story line is what matters.thats why some spend 3yrs and it becomes one of the best

Cris Tod commented:

This guy has a vision and needs support

Lil Win sprays Ramsey Nouah with money

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, treated Ramsey Nouah to rich Ashanti culture as he brought traditional dancers to put on a display for the Nigerian and showered him with money as he danced along.

The Ghanaian actor brought out countless cedi notes, and while the money was being sprayed, one of the actors' bodyguards hilariously picked up a cedi note and quickly pocketed it.

The funny moment was caught on camera, and Ghanaians in the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, dropped funny comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh