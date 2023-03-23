Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeat artiste Sista Afia has attributed her success and achievements to God in her recent tweet

The talented singer said her talent could not take her to the level she had dreamt of in her music career

She added that she had to understand that it would never be possible for her to reach her dreams until she surrendered herself to God, who has helped her succeed

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste Sista Afia said that her success was not overnight, and she did not reach her goals until she made a U-turn to God.

Having talent alone is not enough to make someone reach their goals, and according to Sista Afia, she was one of the victims of this famous quote.

Sista Afia said she owes her musical success to God Photo source: @sista.afia

In a Tweet, the singer said she had depended on her talent for some time throughout her music career. With her popularity and melodious voice, it wasn't easy to gain the attention of Ghanaians and music lovers with her music,

The talented artiste said that at this point, she decided to surrender herself to God for a change in her career, and lo and behold, she saw the change she always wanted and the influence of God in her life and career.

According to Sista Afia, her latest hits and increment in stream numbers can only be associated with her decision to surrender herself to God finally.

In a Twitter post, Sista Afia thankfully wrote:

I have always been talented, what I lacked was GRACE, a touch of the supernatural... I had always thought I could do it by myself, so I kept doing all that was humanly possible but everything failed me until i came to the end of myself and surrendered to God

See Sista Afia's tweet below:

