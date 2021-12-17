Akuapem Poloo has announced her release from her prison sentence with a new video

The actress was seen dancing happily as she flaunted her early Christmas present - a new mobile phone

Akuapem Poloo who was serving a 90-day jail term had her sentence commuted to a GHC12,000 fine

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo has landed on social media just hours after her release from jail.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Akuapem Poloo was seen busily dancing in on what looked like a production set.

The "edey pain you" crooner was seen doing her usual dance and indicated that she had just received her first pre-Christmas present, a brand new mobile phone.

Photos of Akuapem Poloo. Source: Instagram/Akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

After posting the video she captioned it:

"Join me and @itelghana in this Christmas challenge #DancewithSanta by mimicking the dance in the video and posting it on FB/IG or Vskit and tag @itelghana for a chance to win an itel Christmas prizes!"

Fans react to the video

fillaboyzdotcom came in with the comment:

"She is looking lean oh. Or it's an old video?"

adinmasomadina wrote:

"Welcome back strong girl"

realchidimmaaneke welcome the actress:

"Welcome Back Sis"

asiahajia was emotional:

"Welcome my love The way I cried that day"

Akuapem Poloo's 90-day sentence changed by Court of Appeal

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously granted the prayer of Rosemond Alade Brown and ended up sending her out of jail earlier than scheduled.

Reports had it that her jail term was changed from imprisonment to a fine after her case was appealed.

The actress is now expected to pay GHC12,000 after her lawyer Andrew Kojo Vortia moved his application and prayed the court to impose a non-custodial sentence rather than a custodial sentence.

