Serwaa Amihere and her sister Maame Gyamfua have caused a massive stir online

The pretty sisters flaunted their looks and infectious smiles in a photo they shared online

Serwaa Amihere is noted for flaunting her sister and celebrating her at the least chance

Award-winning TV star, Joyce Serwaa Amihere and her businesswoman sister, Maame Gyamfua famed as Oh My Hair, have dropped a scintillating photo of themselves online.

The pretty sisters, in a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, were seen dressed beautifully as they blessed their fans with their smiles.

In the photo, Serwaa Amihere of GH One TV was seen wearing a brown dress and complimented her outfit with expensive-looking shoes and some ornaments.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere and kid sister. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Her sister, Maame Gyamfua, on the other hand, was seen wearing almost the same dress but hers was red in colour and complimented her outfit with brown shade colour of shoes.

The sisters were captured looking at each other while smiling and basking in the joy of family at such a time as Christmas.

Serwaa Amihere was the one who posted the photo and she captioned it:

"Life is simply amazing when you have a sister but it becomes more perfect when she’s everything to and for you @mamiohmyhair"

Fans react to the photo

There were many comments of praise flowing the way of Serwaa and her sister.

amarakanu came in with the comment:

"Sister sister"

tipolipo1 also noted:

"Serwaa is really a fine girl"

akosuasweetgurlgh had a pressing question:

"Please who is the elderst"

queensta_konadu commented:

"Wawooooo so beautiful"

amamavis990gmail.com5 also noted:

"Beautiful souls"

