Watabombshell Reveals How Osita Iheme Mentored Him As An Actor After Joining Nollywood
- Watabombshell has detailed how Nigerian star Osita Iheme mentored him as an actor when he started featuring in Nollywood films
- The actor shared how the Nigerian film legend taught him the ropes and helped him polish his acting skills
- Enoch Darko, who was visibly impressed as he recounted his experience with Osita, said the actor was very humble and respectful
Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, opened up about his journey in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, in a conversation with Kwaku Manu. He detailed how the renowned Nigerian actor Osita Iheme, popularly called Pawpaw, played a pivotal role in shaping his acting career.
Watabombshell, who has been making waves in Nollywood, shared that it was Pawpaw who mentored him when he first started featuring in Nigerian films. The actor expressed his gratitude towards Osita, stating that the Nigerian film legend taught him the ropes of acting and helped him polish his skills.
Watabombshell was visibly moved as he recounted his experiences with Iheme. He described Pawpaw as a humble and respected figure in the industry. He mentioned that Nigerian film stars were generally helpful in comparison to Ghanaian stars. He mentioned that many stars in Nollywood were willing to help fellow actors and upcoming stars, but this was not the case in Ghana.
Watabombshell gets many talking
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
ASHAIMAN TO DE WORLD said:
I really love Nigerians. Even when my mother died, no single Ghanaians as my friend came, but my Nigerian friends gave me money
adaneborngreat wrote:
my lecturer once said this, that before Nigeria man will criticize you he will first tap into ur blessings before
Kwami Tilapia 33 commented:
Nigeria are proud of ur success Ghana envy ur success
Lil Win on why he chose Nigerian stars for his movie
In another story, during a recent interview, a presenter questioned Lil Win about his decision to fly in Nollywood actors for his upcoming movie.
The actor, who is known for his explosive takes, shared a response that resonated with scores of his fans.
The fans took to social media to express their admiration for Lil Win and register their anticipation for the movie.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh