Akua GMB flaunts fine face and pretty legs in photos; fans shout

Akua GMB has stunned many people on social media with her latest photos

The former beauty queen was seen flaunting her spotless pretty face and high sense of fashion

She also used the opportunity to also show off some parts of her plush mansion and expensive car

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has once again turned heads online with her photos.

In a new set of jaw-dropping images sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the beauty queen, Akua GMB was seen flaunting her beauty as well as her wealth.

She was spotted wearing a pretty brown dress and complimented her outfit with an expensive-looking bag and shoes to match.

Photos of Akua GMB. Source: Instagram/ iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Original

She was spotted beaming with her usual glowing smile as she struck different poses for the camera.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photos, Akua GMB captioned them:

"Me wiase a mew) yi, as)re kakra, mpaeb) kakra, boujie kakra, motherhood kakra, reserved kakra, bubbly nso kakra. Merry Christmas family".

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the beauty pageant winner took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

adoma_khadija came in with the comment:

"My bebe"

body_enssentials noted:

"Swag nso kakra"

ju_liet7663 indicated:

"Wow Beautiful"

her_excellency_borgia also commented:

"Queen so beautiful"

rosinaasare77 also wrote:

"Everything kakra kakra"

Nana Acheampong surprises daughter Gyakie; storms stage to perform with her (video)

Meanwhile, celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Acheampong, got a crowd screaming their heads off as he took to the stage to perform some of his old classics at a show.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Acheampong was seen on the stage of his daughter, Gyakie's first-ever music concert.

The highlife great appeared to have gotten a slot to perform with his daughter as they did a number of his ever-green songs.

The Huhuhuhu Enye Mehu hitmaker was seen in a fiesty choreography with his daughter Gyakie along with other performers on the night.

After showing that his dance skills were still on point now as they were in the '80s and '90s, Nana Acheampong went on to show that his musical prowess was everlasting.

Source: Yen Newspaper