Blogger Zionfelix recently shared a photo of his son with Italy-based Erica Amoa, Felix Adomako Jnr

Zionfelix's fiancé Minalyn who also has a child with the blogger took to the comment section to show love to the little boy

Many people have been impressed with Minalyn's show of maturity and kindheartedness and have praised her

Celebrity makeup artist Minalyn Touch who is the fiancé of Zionfelix has earned massive praise on social media. This follows her show of love towards the son of the blogger.

Zionfelix recently posted a photo of his baby boy on social media with a caption indicating that he was going to take very good care of his two children, Minalyn's daughter Adepa and the son, Felix Jnr, whose mother Erica Amoa, is based in Italy.

Describing the two children as his world, Zionfelix wrote:

"We never had it easy when we were young but our kids won’t go through same. My world @adom_jnr_21 ❤️ @pax_pam."

Minalyn reacts with love

Following Zionfelix's post, Minalyn, known in real life as Mina Lawal, became one of the first people to comment under the post.

Despite whatever differences that may exist between her and Erica Amoa, Mianlyn accepted her son as part of their family. She described the boy and her daughter as blessed children.

"The luckiest and blessed children. ❤️," her response read.

See Zionfelix's post on Instagram below (check the comments to see Mina's reaction):

Apart from her comment on Zionfelix's post, Minalyn also went to the Instagram page of Felix Jnr to like the latest post.

See the screenshot below as shared by Instagram blogger @cutie__juls:

Minalyn earns praise from fans

The show of love from Minalyn has

nanaboateng579 said:

"@minalyntouch Much respect and Love...you have shown maturity."

patricia_kyekob said:

"Mina I loved your sense of maturity......keep it up."

rocklyn_fera said:

"@minalyntouch you are blessed mom, love you ❤️❤️❤️."

bennito_saquatic said:

"@minalyntouch you are mature keep it up, your heart is clean."

khenstone said:

"@minalyntouch My respect for you has tripled ."

Meanwhile, Zionfelix and Erica's son is growing into a big boy. The little one was recently spotted in a new video playing with his mother's braided hair while he lay down.

Felix Jnr's video which happens not to have shown his face was shared as a story on his Instagram page.

