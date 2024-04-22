Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's sister celebrated her birthday on April 22, 2024, and he showed her off online

He urged his followers and admirers to join him in wishing his sister a 'happy birthday'

Many of them obliged and filled the comment section of the post with beautiful messages for her

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has shared pictures of his sister on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Monday, April 22, 2024, marked the birthday of Gyan's pretty-looking sister, and he decided to flaunt her online.

Asamoah Gyan has flaunted his sister online Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The Ghana all-time top scorer put together different photos of his sister in a video (slideshow format). Some of the photos showed Gyan's sister to be residing abroad.

Sharing the photos, the NPP manifesto committee member urged his numerous followers to join him in wishing her lovely sister a happy birthday.

"Somebody help me wish my lovely sister a happy birthday. God bless you sis ❤️," his caption read.

See beautiful pictures of Asamoah Gyan's sister.

Birthday wishes pour in for Asamoah Gyan's sister

The post triggered reactions from the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker's followers, many of whom joined him in wishing the sister well.

crissvenjosven said:

Happy birthday to her❤️❤️ if you aren’t born in April how do you guys feel at all

ab_trendingg said:

Happy earth strong day sisGod bless your new age and more wins

sandy_kwabena_asiedu said:

Blessings on Blessings big sis, happy birthday

joe_pilgrimmes said:

Happy, super-prosperous, ultra-wealth and Mega-Blessings Birthday to you ❤️❤️ Adepa wo fie ho!!!

belindantiamoahp said:

Happy birthday to you dear,God bless your new age with more Grace

jeliatsalawudeen said:

Happy blessed birthday, Nana. Enjoy your day

pensijanvier said:

Happy Birthday sister. May God bless you. Enjoy your day

Asamoah Gyan refuses to take photos with Tecno phone

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan recently went viral after he refused to take pictures with the new Tecno Camon 30 Series at its launch.

In a video, the usher and photographer tried convincing Gyan to take pictures with the newly launched smartphone, but he insisted he was not a brand ambassador.

Many people applauded Gyan for standing his ground as they explained why his decision was right.

Source: YEN.com.gh