Shatta Wale's girlfriend shuts down Instagram with awesome Valentine's Day photo

Shatta Wale's lover Elfreda, has dropped a lovely Valentine's Day photo to celebrate the day of love

The lovely young woman decided to share a photo of herself seated in a huge chair while looking as pretty as ever

Shatta Wale and Elfreda announced their relationship to the rest of the world while they were on vacation in a part of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Elfreda, the new girlfriend of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has sent love sparks flying in the air after she dropped a beautiful photo on Valentine's Day.

In the Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elfreda was seen seated in a huge chair as she looked straight into the camera.

Elfreda was wearing a black dress and complimented her look with a beautifully made beat-up makeover.

Photos of Shatta Wale and his girlfriend. Source: elfy_officiall

Source: Instagram

She was seen rocking an expensive-looking hairpiece as a gold-themed bracelet graced her left arm.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, Elfreda captioned it with three full-coloured circles believed to signify love.

Fans and followers react to the photo

Many ardent followers of Shatta Wale who are also followers of Elfreda took to the comment section to react to the photo.

abdulrazakcasemiro came in with the comment:

"Our king really love Yhu so much"

bayo195 wrote:

"Beautiful Angel"

one.theonethe also noted:

"Our queen is in the building"

isbhim12gmail.com8: also had this to say:

"Eii mirror dat or maame water dis then some apooo gal be dey talk talk"

_oppong_ had some advice for Wale's queen:

"Love month .. show @shattawalenima some mundane love today"

Shatta Wale and Elfreda's 'public display of affection'

Taking Over hitmaker, Shatta Wale and his new lover are almost always all over each other in the videos and photos of them on social media.

The duo is always seen spending some quality time together after they announced that they were now dating.

They recently went on a trip with power couple Medikal known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong and his wife, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong.

Video drops as Afia Schar's twin son pond her with expensive champagne on her birthday

Meanwhile, well-known Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger, is a year older today, February 14, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen on bended knees as her twin sons, Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, showered her with bottles of champagne.

Afia Schwar was seen kneeling in the middle of her plush home as loud gospel music played through the speakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh