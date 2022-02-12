Celebrity blogger Zionfelix and Italy-based lady Erica Amoa's son, Feleix Adomako Jnr, is growing into a big boy

The little one has been spotted in a new video playing with his mother's braided hair while he lied down

Felix Jnr's video which happens not to have shown his face was shared as a story on his Instagram page

Felix Adomako Jnr, the son of celebrity blogger Zionfelix and his Italy-based baby mama Erica Amoa, is growing into a fine little boy.

In a new video, baby Zionfelix has been spotted looking hale and hearty as he played with his mother.

The video shared on the Instagram stories of Felix Jnr's page which is managed by her mother shows the little one dressed in an all-white outfit. Lying down, the little boy grabbed what looks like his mother's braided hair and played with it.

From the video, Zionfelix's son is growing steadily into a big boy already.

See below for the video as re-shared on Instagram blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa's page:

Zionfelix's baby mama Erica gives details on the birth of their son

The video of Felix Jnr comes just a few weeks after his mother released details about the boy's birth and the love affair with Zionfelix.

As gathered by YEN.com.gh, Erica revealed that her son, Adom Jnr, was made in Ghana, produced in Italy, and born in Great Britain

Erica suggested by the post that she met Zionfelix in Ghana but got pregnant for him while back in Italy.

Zionfelix's baby mama Erica flaunts their son

Prior to that, Erica Amoa, had shared a photo with Felix Jnr which happened to be the boy's first appearance on social media.

The photo showed Erica posing with Felix Jnr who was lying in a baby walker as they stepped out.

Erica's photo got many of her followers reacting with loads of them praising her good looks in the photo.

Minalyn drops video of Zionfelix's daughter

Meanwhile, Zionfelix's girlfriend Mina Lawal, better known as Minalyn Touch, recently dropped a lovely video of their daughter on social media.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, baby Adepa, the daughter of Zionfelix and Minalyn Touch, was seen dressed beautifully.

As usual, the mother refused to show the face of the little princess who appeared to have a lot of fairytale-themed outfits.

