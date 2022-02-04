Majid Michel's wife, Zara, has mistakenly wished Dr. Ofori Sarpong a happy birthday instead of Osei Kwame Despite

She was at the 60th birthday celebration with her husband, where she was introduced to Sarpong

Oblivious of who he is, Zara bent low as a sign of respect and wished Ofori Sarpong a happy birthday

His behaviour proves that she is not familiar with the business mogul himself since she is not a social media person

The video has generated a debate online with some people defending Zara for her action, while others think it is a serious thing not to know Despite

Actor Maijd Michel’s wife has got Ghanaians talking on social media with a new video of her and the husband at Osei Kwame Despite’s 60th birthday party.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majid and wife, Zara, walked hand in hand to the event where a lot of people were already together.

They walked straight to where Despite’s closest friend who has turned his brother, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, and co stood to introduce his wife to them.

Upon being introduced to Ofori Sarpong, Majid’s wife bent her body in showing respect and screamed “Happy birthday” to Ofori Sarpong.

He could not respond as he wasn’t the celebrant and started looking around apparently for Despite.

Fans react to the video

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media with many people defending Majid’s wife.

They say she is not a social media person, therefore, she should not be faulted for not knowing Despite.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

rowland_brown_: "Eiii But the thing is serious ooo ."

urstruly_praiz: "Does she care at all she’s not a social media person."

timatrust1: "Maybe she’s not social media type I guess."

akosua_sika12: "It normal..she doesn’t have to know everyone."

mzlin_tsikata: "Poor ones like us are the ones who cares to know who is who and who is doing this. Is just a prove that she has no time for who is rich or who is a known person."

nanaafuadarkobruce: "This a good lesson .....it tells us all to be humble bcus not everyone actually cares about - WHO YOU ARE- moreover her bread and butter doesn't come from there laaa."

qwart1_ent: "Maybe she sees it as a special day for both since they always together so is that birthday is normal."

davidgenius7: "Me like this I sometimes mistaken one for the other"

kwesiokawa: "What a wife majid has so sis lovely and wonderful"

maxidress_ghana: "Lovely couple"

newmanfresh: "Myself I saw his picture for the first time this year . Very normal"

Diamond Appiah criticises Despite for giving houses to his sisters on his birthday

Despite made the headlines with the celebration of his 60th birthday on February 2, 2020, with a giant cake.

As part of his celebration, Despite handed over two fully furnished 5-bedroom houses each to his two sisters.

Failed politician, Diamond Appiah, however, believes that giving things to family, friends and even random people should be done privately and not publicly for clout as Despite has done.

Many people criticsed and called her a depressed person for speaking ill against Despite.

