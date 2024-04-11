Medikal has opened up about his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui, after barely four years into marriage

Medikal emphasised that he has no regrets about marrying Fella Makafui at the age of 26

The rapper says he loves his wife, but there were one too many issues on which they disagreed, which led to their split

On March 31, Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, shared an explosive post online announcing the end of his marriage to Fella Makafui.

The Ghanaian stars married in 2020 and welcomed a baby girl, Island, into their home shortly after their marriage.

The announcement of their separation caused a lot of frenzy online, considering the bond and the hearty moments the couple often shared online.

Medikal explains how it all happened

During a recent interview with 3 Music TV's Culture Daily, Medikal shared more details about the separation.

The rapper hailed his baby mother, calling her a good person. He also emphasised that he had no regrets about their relationship despite covering the tattoo of Fella's name on his arm after the breakup.

It was a good thing that happened to me, actually. It made me experience and understand life. There's no bad blood between us, we're all good and taking care of ourselves.

Talking about the cause of the breakup, Medikal said,

"We were disagreeing to agree on so many things, but the love will never fade because she’s my baby's mum."

While Fella Makafui has yet to comment on the breakup, it's crucial to note that the couple's decision has been long in coming.

Last year, Medikal hinted at the couple's issues on Twitter, sparking a lot of confusion, which has now been settled with his announcement.

