Zionfelix’s other baby mama, Erica Kyei, has made a revelation about herself in a new post she shared on Instagram.

As seen by YEN.com.gh, Erica disclosed that though she tries to be a warrior sometimes, she feels broken on some days.

Even with that, she does not give up on what she wants or on life in general as she stands on her feet to keep trying and fighting.

A collage of Erica and Zionfelix. Photo credit: @ericus_kyem @zionfelixdotorg

Source: Instagram

It seems her proudest moment is the fact that she has a child with Zionfelix, as she referred to herself as Adom Jnr Mami, just as she truly is.

Many react to Erica’s post

Many of Erica’s followers have reacted to her post with reassuring words for it.

Adepa, for instance, wrote in the Akan language that Erica should stop fighting and try to befriend Afia Schwar:

adepapeprah: “fight no de3 twa so na Afia akumaa wakobo no nsaaa de3 , do ooo else ob3gye ne bra wai.”

daviniaserwaah: “And you are extra beautiful.”

precious_as_pearl: “Okay mama.”

mrsbadizabid_blinks: “U are beautiful. Indeed you're beautiful.”

m_f_b_baskets: “My heartbeat.”

dominante_official: “Beautiful.”

staceydelove: “Looking gorgeous.”

otismadaline: “gorgeous.”

kwabby_kay: “Fine mummy.”

haykay_luxury: “Yummy Mummy.”

