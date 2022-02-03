Failed Ghanaian politician, Diamond Appiah, has trolled rich man Osei Kwame Despite, for gifting his sisters houses on his birthday

She said giving things to family, friends, and even random people on the streets should be done privately and not for clout

Diamond said even Nollywood actress Regina Daniels bought a whole mansion for her mother but made no noise about it

Many people are angry with her for her choice of words and have descended heavily on Diamond Appiah

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Self-proclaiming rich woman and failed politician, Diamond Appiah, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, for giving out fully furnished 5-bedroom houses to his two sisters.

Despite made headlines on his birthday, February 2, 2022, following the donation that went viral.

Diamond Appiah, however, believes giving things to family, friends and even random people should be done privately and not publicly for clout as Despite has done.

A collage of Diamond Appiah and Kwame Despite. Photo credit: @kennedyosei @diamondappiahbosslady/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to her, even popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, bought a whole mansion for her mother at 19 years yet she made no noise about it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She wrote on her Instagram story: “If you buy a house for your grandma, brothers or grandam is it news? Oh dabi. Even lil Regina Daniels bought a mansion for her mother at 19 years oo Togo fuo ni…”

Despite’s fans angry with Diamond Appiah over comments

Diamond Appiah’s comments have angered some Ghanaians and they have not spared her.

Ms Marfoa, for instance, wrote that Diamond is a complete failure, adding that Despite thanks her for the insults:

msmarfoa: “Daaamond dada da woase ooo for failing in everything.”

Chichi also called Diamond a village woman who would not mind her own business:

ch.ichi8571: “Is it part of her business Village woman she should be thinking of herself than Deeping her mouth in people's business.”

Young Coco vented in the Akan language describing Diamond as a dirty woman:

youngcoco705: “Hw3 ni hu fuu bi…aaah awurade yesu sani b3 shw3 wo ba …..I wish this app support audio …you don’t even deserve to be despite’s house help mpo so rest in Jesus name.”

She loves Gh Mouthpiece wondered why Diamond Appiah would compare herself with Diamond:

she_loves_gh_mouthpiece: “See this frustrated expired Fanta comparing herself to well-being mogul errr 3mo paa di33 ahiafo) na 3kasa oo,Akosua diamond hw3 bibi yie oo na TB Joshua mpo ahu.”

More people were angry with Diamond Appiah:

iam_miss_mensah: “If failure was a person, it surely would have been Diamond Appiah Billionaire blogger.”

babycaro83: “If Regina Daniels did that for her mum at 19yrs,what did u do at 19? You were probably doing waka pass in Ghanaian movies as ghost or corpse. ......bitter woman.”

zet.sabre: “If it's no news di33 then she also have to stop disturbing ppl with her customized "Bula" well swimming pool n her imaginary mansion nu........ Abeg get tat.”

armahpomaah: “Na saa Maame yi,wab)dam anaa……has she gotten her mom or sister’s a house to begin with."

maameiv: "How many has she bought for her self or mother or even any of her siblings? That is if she’s got any?"

nanayaa9328: "And what did she also buy for her mom when she was 19 as well??."

shennel85: "She ain’t happy in life ..... she is going through a lot .... let’s fast n pray for her tomorrow..... it’s not easy...."

Despite gifts his sisters fully-furnished 5-bedroom house each on his birthday

Despite on his 60th birthday surprised his sisters by gifting them fully-furnished 5-bedroom houses each.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies went to his hometown Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to hand over the buildings to his sisters.

Despite's sisters could be seen in the video thanking their brother for his benevolence after they received the keys to their new houses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies also used his birthday as an opportunity to donate some items to some people in his hometown.

Source: YEN.com.gh