Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fameye, is in the news following his son's performance in a new video

The musician was carrying his son Arvid on his laps when the two of them started singing his Praise song that was being played in the background

To think that Arvid is only two years, many people have hailed the boy and said he is definitely going to be more than his father

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Fameye’s two-year-old son, Arvid, has stunned social media users with a video singing his father’s latest hit song, Praise.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye is seen with the boy sitting on his laps, while the song was being played in the background, they both started singing.

Arvid, who will be turning three years in December 2022, has mesmerised the social media users with the way he sang the song effortlessly.

A collage of Fameye and his son Arvid. Photo credit: @fameye-music/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Even though some of the words were not clear, it is obvious that he knows what he was doing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He sang on the same line with his father following the beat. Arvid’s cute smiles while he sang also warmed the hearts of many.

Fameye’s fans react to his son’s singing video

The video has attracted a lot of views and comments from fans who cannot keep calm.

Some of them said Arvid will be more than the father in terms of music, while some called him a legend.

To others, the boy is a simply cute, smart, and intelligent child.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ameyaw112: “Asikafuor nkwadaa.”

she_loves_stonebwoyb: “My young legend.”

yesghanaonline: “Awww.”

iammzgee: “Superstar and our big boy.”

samueldegraftyeboah: “Heheh this got me, this young boy will be more than you.”

teephlowgh: “Soo breathtaking these kids Chale.”

jee9ine_rapper: “Chale your kid be fine boy o.”

neroxgh: “nice one.”

kwekuflick: “Blood.”

official_nak: “Had to watch over and over again.”

realflowkingstone: “cute.”

_eddymikz_page: “Our legend.”

Photos and activities of how Nana Ama McBrown's daughter rocks at age 2

Meanwhile, still on celebrities' kids, YEN.com.gh earlier published an article on Baby Maxin, the daughter of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Baby Maxin will be clocking three on February 21, 2022, and fans, as well Ghanaians as a whole are in high anticipation of her birthday photos and celebration.

We published a brief recap of Baby Maxin’s sweet photos and activities that show how she rocks and enjoys age two.

Source: YEN.com.gh