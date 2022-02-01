Multiple-award-winning media personality, Delay, has begged God for her own child after reports that Rihanna is pregnant

Delay shared a photo of Rihanna's pregnancy on her Instagram handle and said she wants that to be her portion for 2022

Her words have touched many people who have responded Amen to her prayer request, as well as those who have wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian television presenter and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, commonly known as Delay, has called on God for a child.

This follows the global news that Barbados singer, Rihanna Fenty, has confirmed her pregnancy and expecting a child with his rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Delay thus shared Rihanna’s pregnancy photo on her Instagram handle and called on God to bless her in that same regard.

A collage of Delay and Rihanna. Photo credit: #delayghana @usweekly/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She simply wrote: “May this be my portion this year” and added no further explanation as the picture is clear for all to see what exactly Delay is talking about.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Though Delay remains successful in her career, one thing that many think she is left to achieve is marriage as is common with the way Africans think.

This and other personal reasons may have motivated Delay to make this public prayer for her own child.

Fans react to Delay’s post

The post has stirred emotions on social media as many people have reacted to it and prayed with Delay.

Some also expressed interest in dating her and advised her to make herself available to them.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamellamensah: “Amen.”

ankomahkofipeprah: “May you get double of what your heart desires . Amen.”

x_erli_khem: “Potion or portion.”

mizvin: “Amen. From your lips to God’s ears.”

drones_boy: “Why Amerado dey use condom boys y3 bad oo.”

official_dacoster: “Eeei Maa.”

akoko_antwiwaa_obiabanye: “In Jesus name we pray Amen.”

kobbylevel: “Amerado start preparing towards this afcon. Two goals(rounds) can qualify you to the finals (pregnancy).”

adzoa7964: “Amen in fact Twins will be your potion ijn.”

luckyamo__kenya: “unless u understand for me i got 2 kids for u.”

grandeur_by_freda: “Amen for the man of the business.”

iam_prince_bebold: “Just believe it. It’s your turn mummy.”

babette_gem: “Amen ma’am … this will definitely be your potion.”

the_realhammonds: “Go for gold mama. Coming out is the golden boy.”

_its_barbieeee: “So shall it be.”

Rihanna's father reacts to new of her pregnancy

The news went viral on January 31, 2022, that Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, were expecting their first child together.

Her father Ronald Fenty is over the moon after learning of his daughter's pregnancy, leading him to jump for joy.

In an interview, the 68-year-old admitted he was overjoyed after Rihanna unveiled her growing baby bump with her partner A$AP Rocky because he knows she has always wanted to have her own children.

Source: YEN.com.gh