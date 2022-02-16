Tracey Boakye's kids Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira stun in cute photos

Tracey Boakye's adorable children have taken social media by storm with their latest photos

The duo was seen dressed in 'Valentine-themed colours' as they posed for the photos

Tracey Boakye is noted for pampering her kids by giving them all the best things that this life has to offer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The children of actress and moviemaker Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira have wowed social media with their latest photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo was seen posing for the camera in their mother's plush mansion.

Both Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira were seen wearing a touch of red in there outfits.

Photos of Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira. Source: @kwaku_danso_yahaya

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kwaku Danso Yahaya was seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt while his sister, Nana Akua Nhyira dressed like a little princess in her red gown.

Tracey Boakye's first son complimented his outfit with a pair of white trousers while his sister sported what looked like stockings and a pair of red shoes.

One of the photos saw Kwaku Danso Yahaya squatting to hug his sister as he beamed with smiles while looking into the camera.

Nana Akua Nhyira on the other hand, appeared to have been distracted by something or someone and was not paying attention when the photo was being taken.

The photos were posted on the Instagram handle of Kwaku Danso Yahaya and had the caption:

"My sister, my everything @nana_akua_nhyira_"

Fans react to the photos

Many followers of Tracey Boakye's kids took to the comment section to react to the photos that were shared.

Mother of the duo tracey_boakye came in with the first comment:

"My world"

kash_adjoa_lashy noted:

"Young CEOs"

entsie_rebecca admired Tracey Boakye's son:

"Big broo"

cuddles_hipsy also wrote:

"My people"

Kidi, Cecilia Marfo, Joe Mettle, other stars surprise Abeiku Santana on his birthday

Ace Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey famed as Abeiku Santana is a year older today, February 16, 2022, and has been celebrated in grand style.

In many videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the award-winning radio personality was honoured by some celebs in the entertainment industry.

The likes of Francis Amo, Joe Mettle, Kidi, Rhyme Sonnie, Tulenkey, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Celestine Donkor, among others took turns to celebrate the radio personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh