Veteran Ghanaian presenter, Gifty Anti, is celebrating another milestone in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sunday, January 23, 2022, happened to the birthday of the award-winning broadcaster.

The media personality has just attained 52 years and social media has been flooded with her photos all because of her birthday.

Gifty Anti: 13 most beautiful photos of the veteran broadcaster as she celebrates 52nd birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Gifty Anti)

Source: Instagram

Gifty is not just eloquent but she has got a great sense of fashion.

As she is celebrating her birthday, YEN.com.gh has put together 13 beautiful photos of Gifty that prove that age is just a number.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. On her 52nd birthday, Gifty decided to show her fans what she is made of in this picture:

2. Still on her birthday, Gifty wowed fans with this photo wearing a Muslim outfit:

3. Looking spectacular with a beautiful smile waiting for her 52nd birthday celebration:

4. Pretty mama, she flaunts beauty in this Africa wear as she posed for the camera:

5. All natural here, no makeup and wig as she gets ready to hit the gym for personal training:

6. Just a simple swag from madam Gifty as she wowed her loyal followers on Instagram:

7. White as snow that is what GIfty's picture is telling us as she looks so pretty:

8. Take your two. Gifty will not stop amazing her followers with her stunning photos:

9. As her caption says, cool and calm as she graced the hearts of her loved ones:

10. She was not left out of the Christmas celebration as she hits the gram with a sumptuous photo:

11. Mommy love - Gifty spending quality time at home with her only child:

12. Gifty decided to flaunt her nice Benz car in this photo. She looks awesome:

13. A strong believer giving praises to God at Church in this angelic photo:

Tracey Boakye Throws Plush Party to Celebrate Her 31st Birthday in Style; Videos Emerge

Star actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has organized a plush birthday party at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra to commemorate her birthday.

Boakye, 31, born on January 17, 1991, in Ghana, plays an integral part in the country's movie sector.

The founder and chief executive officer of Shakira Movie Productions and Signature Salon marked her birthday on Saturday, January 22. She threw a lavish birthday party to dine and wine with her closest friends and celebrities in the movie and music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh