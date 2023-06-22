Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso shared her thoughts about Yvonne Nelson's new book

The movie director noted that she was not surprised about the actress's courage because she has always been different

Shirley Frimpong-Manso added that she is very proud of Yvonne Nelson for writing her truth

Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso has joined the long train of celebrities who have shared their opinions about I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The owner of Sparrow Productions said that the actress was fearless in sharing her life with the world.

According to Ms Frimpong-Manso, she was unsurprised about this development because Yvonne Nelson has always been a pacesetter in the industry.

I Am Not Yvonne Nelson shook the foundations of the entertainment industry after it was unveiled on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The characters featured in Yvonne Nelson's included Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, her mother, Mr Nelson and the late Peter Ala Adejetey.

This is what Shirley Frimpong-Manso had to say about the book:

It takes a lot of guts to be able to put it out there like that, especially with the kind of society that we are in. We are not very used to that kind of truth. And so I guess that's where we have to applaud her...I'm very proud of her.

