Many stars have surprised ace radio star Abeiku Santana on his birthday today, February 16

The radio presenter was mobbed by the movers and shakers of Ghana's entertainment space

He received gifts, birthday cakes and had private music requests from some of the celebs who decided to spend the day with him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey famed as Abeiku Santana is a year older today, February 16, 2022, and has been celebrated in grand style.

In many videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the award-winning radio personality was honoured by some celebs in the entertainment industry.

The likes of Francis Amo, Joe Mettle, Kidi, Rhyme Sonnie, Tulenkey, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Celestine Donkor, among others took turns to celebrate the radio personality.

Amid merry-making and in an atmosphere of praise, the celebs went to the studios of Okay FM to honour the radio journalist.

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win was also present at the celebration as he joined Abeiku Santana to cut one of the many birthday cakes he received.

The gospel musicians including Cecilia Marfo and Joe Mettle led in a time of praise and worship to usher in the birthday boy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kidi and the like also set the who studio ablaze with a live performance of his back-to-back hit songs which saw Abeiku Santana singing along.

A cake from the wife of the ace radio presenter was brought to him and he decided to cut that particular cake in the studio.

Also, a buffet was held in his honour as caterers were seen in some of the videos setting up for the party at the Ship House in Abeka, Accra.

Shatta Wale flaunts Elfreda's mum on her birthday in video; fans say they look alike

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in the world of social media as Shatta Wale has posted his girlfriend Elfreda's mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale's girlfriend was seen dancing with a woman believed to be her mother.

It appeared the duo was at a party when the video was taken as the environment depicted a foreign feel.

Source: YEN.com.gh