Stonebwoy's wife has been spotted in a new video jamming to her husband's song while cruising in town

The health professional was heard and seen singing her husband's song word-for-word in the video

Stonebwoy and his pretty wife have been married for a number of years and have two children together

Dr Louisa Satekla, the beautiful wife of dancehall artiste Stonebwy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been spotted having fun in a new video.

The health practitioner, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen cruising in town in one of their plush cars.

Dr Satekla was seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt as she went through town in what looked like an evening outing.

Photos of Stonebwoy's wife Dr. Satekla. Source:drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

The mother of Catherine and Janam was seen jamming to one of the latest songs of her husband titled Nukedzor.

She was seen singing her husband's part of the song word-for-word in the self-recorded video which she posted on her Instagram handle.

After posting the photo, she captioned it with the title of the song and said she could not have enough of it.

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Dr Louisa Satekla took to the comment section to react to the video she dropped.

mzyidaama had this to say:

"Is the vibe and swag for me"

jheniefah noted:

"We are supporting our own and that is it periodtttt"

fosterokyere had this to say:

"Because of love my sister is now singing ewe song hmm, what love can do"

trisha_boaky wrote:

"Pretty as always"

aframolivia also came in with the comment:

"Wooow sooo nice"

