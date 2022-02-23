Kelvynboy has finally met with Nigerian superstar Wizkid in a new video which is going viral online

In the video sighted on Instagram, the duo was seen in a hearty conversation while in the company of others

Kelvynboy is however in the news following news of his alleged arrest over a case of assaulting his baby mama

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Brown famed as Kelvynboy has linked up with Nigerian artiste Wizkid born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kelvynboy and Wizkid were seen having a hearty conversation as they laughed.

The duo was seen in the company of others who were also engaged in the same conversation judging by how they gestured.

Photos of Kelvynboy and Wizkid. Source: kelvynboymusic

Source: Instagram

It cannot be ascertained whether the video was taken in Ghana or in Nigeria but one thing that is sure is that the stars were having the time of their lives.

Many have linked the meeting to a project the duo may look at working on together while others also said it was just a meeting to have fun and just unwind from all the celeb pressure.

The musicians were seen sipping drinks from cups they had in their hands while laughing heartily.

Kelvynboy is believed to have idolised Wizkid and envisioned a time they could work on a song together.

The video was posted by Kelvynboy on his official Instagram page and captioned:

"MACHALA @wizkidayo"

Fans and followers of Wizkid and Kelvynboy react to the video

Many teeming followers of the duo took to the comment section to react to the post that was fast gaining grounds on social media.

blakkcedi came in with the comment:

"God Is Good"

umarkrupp also had this to say:

"MY SUPERSTARS"

Ghanaian actor eddienartey was also in the comment section:

"The collaboration I have been waiting for all my life. See my superstar friend"

dancegodlloyd also noted:

"I make happy"

