Professor Ransford Gyampo got some students of Legon to scream in excitement over his classic entry unto the campus

The lecturer of the university went into the school while riding a quad bike and it got the students excited

Professor Gyampo is noted for his down to earth nature and his affable nature when it comes to student-lecturer relationship

Popular professor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Ransford Gyampo, has caused a massive stir on the campus of the university after he was spotted on a quad bike.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram which is fast going viral, Professor Gyampo was seen arriving at the premises of Ghana's premier university while riding a motorbike.

The affable lecturer, upon arrival in the school, was mobbed by the student fraternity who were going on a procession.

Professor Gyampo was seen riding a yellow quad bike as he made his way through the school.

The students, upon noticing their lecturer, rushed to his side with screams while chanting out his name repeatedly.

Some of the students sat on the ground in the pathway of the motorbike as the lecturer slowed down so as not to injure himself or anyone.

The professor was seen beaming with smiles and waved at a point while taking in the praise-singing from his students.

Fans react to the video

Many people who knew the affable professor took to the comment section to react to the video now dubbed as his 'triumphant entry'.

everything_kency2020 had this to say:

"This Prof is just different"

afia_naana also wrote:

"UTAG Sahene ampa eiii papa wei"

iam_mike88 noted:

"This man is chilling oooo the strike dey be am pass"

There were many such comments that showed that some students of the school, as well as others who knew the professor outside school, were happy to see him relating well with people.

