Serwaa Amihere's Tweet From 2019 Asking People Why They Send Their Bareness To Their Partner Emerges
- An old tweet dated November 27, 2019, where media personality Serwaa Amihere asked her fans one morning why they sent their rawness to their partner, surfaced online
- The post comes amidst her scandal with one business mogul Henry Fitz after it was alleged that Mr Fitz leaked their bedroom video
- The post has gone viral as many opined that the internet never forgets
An old tweet from 2019 by media personality Serwaa Amihere concerning people sending their rawness to their partners has surfaced amidst her alleged bedroom video with business mogul Henry Fitz.
Serwaa Amihere's old tweet surfaces amidst Henry Fitz scandal
Serwaa Amihere's tweet was dated November 27, 2019, and it was posted at 9:42 am on her verified X account, @Serwaa_amihere.
In the short question she asked her millions of fans on X, the seasoned broadcaster asked her fans why they would take pictures of their rawness and send them to their romantic partners.
Why do you take and send n*de pictures to your partners?
Her question sparked debate at the time as people shared their thoughts on sending such content.
However, fast forward to April 2024, Miss Amihere went viral after it was alleged that a business mogul known as Henry Fitz leaked their bedroom video on the internet.
This had fans digging through the broadcaster's old posts on X.
Below is the old post from 2019 of Serwaa Amihere that has surfaced amidst her scandal with Henry Fitz.
Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's 2019 tweet
Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Serwaa Amihere's tweet from 2019:
Shugar official said:
We remember everything for the internet
sallyroberts60 said:
The internet never forgets
Nana Adjei sika wura said:
Am sure this is what they do to make money, because the money this ladies get hmm, which media work papa ben
Dansoman said:
And she will be using daddy lumba songs to boo akutia
agyeiwaa.kodie2 said:
Listening to the song reading comments herrr different feeling o
