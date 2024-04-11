An old tweet dated November 27, 2019, where media personality Serwaa Amihere asked her fans one morning why they sent their rawness to their partner, surfaced online

The post comes amidst her scandal with one business mogul Henry Fitz after it was alleged that Mr Fitz leaked their bedroom video

The post has gone viral as many opined that the internet never forgets

An old tweet from 2019 by media personality Serwaa Amihere concerning people sending their rawness to their partners has surfaced amidst her alleged bedroom video with business mogul Henry Fitz.

Serwaa Amihere in photos. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere's old tweet surfaces amidst Henry Fitz scandal

Serwaa Amihere's tweet was dated November 27, 2019, and it was posted at 9:42 am on her verified X account, @Serwaa_amihere.

In the short question she asked her millions of fans on X, the seasoned broadcaster asked her fans why they would take pictures of their rawness and send them to their romantic partners.

Why do you take and send n*de pictures to your partners?

Her question sparked debate at the time as people shared their thoughts on sending such content.

However, fast forward to April 2024, Miss Amihere went viral after it was alleged that a business mogul known as Henry Fitz leaked their bedroom video on the internet.

This had fans digging through the broadcaster's old posts on X.

Below is the old post from 2019 of Serwaa Amihere that has surfaced amidst her scandal with Henry Fitz.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's 2019 tweet

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Serwaa Amihere's tweet from 2019:

Shugar official said:

We remember everything for the internet

sallyroberts60 said:

The internet never forgets

Nana Adjei sika wura said:

Am sure this is what they do to make money, because the money this ladies get hmm, which media work papa ben

Dansoman said:

And she will be using daddy lumba songs to boo akutia

agyeiwaa.kodie2 said:

Listening to the song reading comments herrr different feeling o

"Ofui": Serwaa Amihere blasted a lady who claimed she slept with bosses to make it

YEN.com.gh reported that broadcaster Serwaa Amihere called out a social media user and put her in her place after she alleged that she slept with her bosses to make it in the industry.

According to the X user known as Lisa, Serwaa Amihere, and several other powerful celebrities should not be where they are today.

Many of Miss Amihere's fans supported her and called out Lisa for undermining her hard work in the industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh