A Nigerian student of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state has wowed people with his dance moves online

According to him, he made the crazy moves when he was helping some people seek votes for student union seats

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wondered if he was alright going by the way he danced without any care

A young man put up a funny show at the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state during a student union election campaign.

The student, David Imeokparia, who described his moves as crazy, said he is happy the candidates he campaigned for in a dance video both won the posts they vied for.

Why is he shaking like that?

He asked his followers to share the video so that it can gain visibility. When the post was reposted by Tunde Ednut, it gained mixed reactions.

While some were entertained by his moves, others were amazed that anybody will dance crazily like that.

What type of dance is this?

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes on Tunde's Instagram page.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

aprilhairandmore said:

"Somebody boyfriend."

themaineltee said:

"This one na real jibi jibi vibes."

enigmaticpopo said:

"In 10yrs time, I'm sure this guy will be contemplating if he's actually the one in that video or not."

benbills007 said:

"School don deal with this one wella."

kvngsfolx said:

"Shey electric shock am ni. Why e Dey shake like that."

sundaygoneviral said:

"Normally nobody normal again for 9ja."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

