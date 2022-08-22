Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch has chalked another milestone in life after starting high school in the United States

The 14-year-old has been admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a prestigious school in Los Angeles

DJ Switch shared photos from her first day in school as she was warmly welcomed by her classmates who were mostly whites

Young disc jockeying star DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has started high school in the United States of America (USA).

The 2017 Talented Kids winner has been enrolled in Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles.

DJ Switch shared photos from her first day at school as she announced the new chapter of her life on social media.

DJ Switch has started high school in the United States. Photo source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Chaminade College Preparatory

DJ Switch's high school is located in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. According to the school's website, it is a Catholic school in the Marianist tradition which prepares students to love, learn and lead through a seven-year educational experience.

Chaminade is known to have a strong academic record with many achievements. It was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 1998, a United States government honour for schools which have achieved high levels of performance.

DJ Switch's 1st photos on Chaminade campus as a student

The photos sighted on the 14-year-old's official Instagram page had her on the school's football pitch wearing a white t-shirt over a black skirt.

Other photos showed her wearing a t-shirt tucked into a pair of blue jeans and black sneakers. She stood in front of a monument in the school.

The most notable photo showed DJ Switch in the company of some of her colleagues in the school. From that, it looks like the teenager had been warmly received and was already settling in well.

Sharing the photos, DJ Switch indicated that it was her first day at school which she described as a new chapter in her life.

She used the opportunity to thank her parents and all others who have helped in her life journey so far.

"Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @chaminadeccp …Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up!!! Thank you to my Parents/family, my team @francis.onelum (My Rep), @q4entertainment @juliaxbuchwald @buchwaldtalent @globaltalentimmigration @macmanmusic3 @alma.harel @cdleggett for making this happen!!! #GodMadeIt," she said."

Check below for the photos:

