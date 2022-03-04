Cookie Tee: TV star dazzles social media users with gorgeous photo

Ghanaian TV star, Cookie Tee has wowed social media users with her latest photo on Instagram.

The beautiful broadcaster has proven that she is one of the hottest celebrities at the moment.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Cookie Tee was captured smiling as she stepped out.

From the photo, she displayed her stunning beauty as she crossed her legs wearing a lovely smile.

