Nana Dwamena, the younger brother of Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has been spotted in some photos enjoying himself at a restaurant.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man known on social media as Kayverli, was seen seated on a chair in a fancy restaurant.

He was seen going through his phone as he laughed hysterically at the content of what he was reading from the phone.

Nana Dwamena was wearing a blue t-shirt and complimented it with a darker shade of blue shorts as he went through his phone.

Photos of Asantewaa and her kid brother. Source:@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa Flaunts Brother For The First Time

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa for the first time flaunted her younger brother on social media.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the brother and sister were seen posing in what looked like a huge hallway.

Asantewaa was seen wearing a faded blue jeans under a red t-shirt over which she wore a sleeveless jeans jacket.

The younger brother of the TikTok star was seen wearing army-themed trousers under a long-sleeved jeans shirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh