Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy shared some beautiful testimonies that have come out of her Tehilah Experience

The minister mentioned celebrity influencer Nana Ama McBrown, as one of those who have received their miracles through her

She added that the blessing started with prayers about five years ago

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy testified about how the power of prayer supported Nana Ama McBrown's IVF treatment to success.

Ohemaa Mercy, who runs a faith-based ministry and charity foundation, recounted the numerous testimonies from her concert, Tehilah Experience.

She disclosed how God came through for Nana Ama McBrown to have a successful delivery through her ministry.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown, Ohemaa Mercy and Baby Maxin Image credit: @iamamamcbrown @ohemaamercyofficial

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Mercy shared this message during her interview on Onua FM. She said:

We met about 5 years ago, and she started praying with me. Personally, I believe in prayer and nothing else. I believe with prayer, even something that has taken a long time to happen, God can make it a reality. When you go before God, communicate with him about things that you have tried but are not working. God can make it work.

Ohemaa Mercy added that after the successful IVF conception and birth, McBrown returned to the same altar to give thanks.

I told her, 'My sister, for this thing, unless we involve prayer before it will work'. So in all the hospital processes, she'll call, and we will pray together, after which I gave her some directions.

So when she was coming for Tehilah in 2018, she came to thank God for sustaining this child.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Ohemaa Mercy's testimony on how God sustained McBrown's pregnancy

Many were impressed with the testimony as they joined in to praise God.

Juno Maya Derby commented:

Powerful.

Odeshyba Nana commented:

Wow! Amazing!

Adwoa Amoatemaa commented:

Mummy

McBrown says she stopped crying after having her daughter, Baby Maxin

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's narration of how people treated her before she had a child.

According to the media personality, she was ridiculed for not having her biological children.

She said she always cried until she conceived and gave birth to her daughter, Baby Maxin.

Source: YEN.com.gh