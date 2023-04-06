A video of Ahuofe Patri getting defensive during an interview on Nana Romeo's show on Accra FM has surfaced online

The altercation occurred when Nana Romeo probed her on the incidents that led to her inability to complete her studies at the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

The video has sparked massive debate on social media as Ghanaians wonder why Ahuofe Patri tried to dodge the question

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, well known as Ahuofe Patri, got defensive when Nana Romeo asked her why she dropped out of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

During an interview on Accra FM, host Nana Romeo alleged that the talented actress failed to continue her studies at the institution after she was dismissed by the school's authorities.

Probing her about what led to her not being able to complete her studies at the university, Ahuofe Patri stated that she could not further her studies after her first year at the institution, and that was all she could say.

"What does it really change or affect, if it is so?" she said.

She stated that it was a normal occurrence and hinted that she was not dodging the question because the host had any malicious intentions.

They went back and forth on the purpose of the interview and Nana Romeo stated emphatically that it was a personality profile, hence the probing into her youthful days.

Watch the full interview of Ahuofe Patri on Nana Romeo's show on Accra FM.

Ghanaians react to a video of an interview of Ahuofe Patri on Nana Romeo's show on Accra FM

ameyaw112 commented:

Drama

atsweitennis said:

Hmm, I reserve my comment ‍♀️

elvison_70s opined:

UCC is not a joke ooo massa u see say the celebrities dey go there lol they can’t write even one paper self

mr__alfred_____ said:

The way she is trying to do Romeo yawa no de3 I won’t take that simple let’s move on to the next question that is all na wai de333 madam gyae

agnes_poku opined:

If it was Delay that asked anka it’s normal, but because it’s Nana Romeo some people are in the comment section saying he is unprofessional

e.l.n1no stated:

Ah so now celebrities should only be asked the questions they want to be asked? Then they should write their own questions and bring it to the presenter.

andersonaba_ commented:

There’s nothing wrong with the question he asked her

elizabethamoaa stated:

The question @nanaromeowelewele asked is harmless. Not being able to achieve some sort of level of education isn't a failure, neither a great achievement. What matters is what she has become through her life experience and knowledge. She could have also used the platform to enlighten us on the importance of education and the importance of work experiences. A person doesn't need education to succeed, but there are some jobs that require a high level of education

Eno Barony hails Mzbel in UCC interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Eno Barony praised veteran rapper Mzbel in a BBC Africa documentary.

She shared how influential she was and how that has impacted the next generation of female rappers from Ghana.

She also opened up about how opinions about her body image affected her when she began rapping.

