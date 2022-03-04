Joselyn Dumas has dazzled many of her teemig fans on social media with her matchless beauty

The actress was seen rocking a combination of outfits as she readied herself to step out on a Friday night

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has set tongues wagging with her latest photo which she shared on her Instagram page.

In her latest post on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was seen getting ready to party the Friday night away following an eventful week.

She was seen wearing a pair of black bodycon jeans trousers underneath a black long-sleeved shirt.

Photos of Joyselyn Dumas. Source/@joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Jollof actress was seen posing in what looked like a lobby or a part of her home as she complimented her looks with a black handbag and a pair of yellow heeled-slippers.

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"Pull up, If you’re ready……. #tgif"

Many fans react to Joselyn Dumas' photo

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise as they admired the photo.

bismarks9 came in with the comment:

"Always on point"

clothingbyaim commented:

"Njorley I Am outside"

royale_ini was left speechless:

"Woooooowww... Just wooooowww"

samsmith3602 noted:

"Gorgeous & shapely woman."

profferaidinternational

"We want to come and visit you"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those who are following her.

